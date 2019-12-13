Nathaniel Rateliff has unveiled the first of his Marigold Singles and they feature some impressive friends! The first installment features Rateliff covering two John Prine songs– one of which features Prine himself, on the classic track “Sam Stone”…

The second tune is from Prine’s most recent album, Tree of Forgiveness, and features Courtney Marie Andrews. Give a listen to “Summer’s End”…

Both songs will benefit the Sierra Club Foundation’s Military Outdoors Program and Harm Reduction Coalition via Rateliff’s Marigold Project.

