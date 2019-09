With the retirement of guitarist Frank Sampedro, Nils Lofgren has returned as a member of Crazy Horse for the first time in 45 years! Now Neil Young with Crazy Horse will release a new album October 25th called Colorado, as well as an accompanying documentary movie called Mountaintop Sessions. Give a listen to the first single, “Milky Way”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream