We were fortunate to have Mandolin Orange‘s Andrew Marlin and Emily Franz drop by early this morning before their sold-out show at Headliners later! Speaking with WFPK’s John Timmons, the road-warriors performed a few songs from their emotional new album, Tides Of A Teardrop, talked about its inspiration, the current tour full of sold-out shows, and life on the road with a 6-month old.

Listen to the interview: