We’re excited to announce a change to our weekday programming. Beginning Oct. 28, Otis Junior will take over as Monday through Thursday evening host from 7-10 p.m. You can also continue to hear him on Saturday afternoons from noon to 4 p.m.

As a singer/songwriter, he’s collaborated with artists around the world and around the corner, performing and recording with Dr. Dundiff as well as his own band, The Jesse Lees.

Current evening host, Meg Samples, is moving to Portland, Oregon. Her last evening on the air will be Thursday, Oct. 24. To send her off, host Laura Shine will spend the 5 p.m. Friday Ride Home hour on Oct. 25 playing all the Louisville bands for which Meg has played drums over the years.

“Otis Junior’s passion for music and positive spirit shines through each time he’s on the air,” WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen said. “We’ll miss Meg greatly and wish her much love and success in her new adventure.”

WFPK’s full schedule can be found on the program schedule.