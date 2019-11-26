If you’re looking to freshen up your playlists this holiday season, here are some new options you may like!

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors have released a surprise EP with the frontman’s equally talented wife, Ellie Holcomb. Check out their take on “Let It Snow”…



You can never have too many options when it comes to the classics, and Valerie June has also shared a version of the holiday staple…



91.9 WFPK presents The Lumineers March 10th at the KFC YUM! Center and they too have released a yuletide favorite, “Blue Christmas”…



And the Preservation Hall Jazz Band has recorded some of their favorite holiday tunes for Spotify– it’s a New Orleans Christmas when the band joins forces with Big Freedia on “Make It Jingle”…



Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream