Maggie H. is a singer-songwriter from Fond du Lac, WI. Upon moving to Louisville, Maggie decided to further pursue her music career and formed an indie-rock band under her name. Maggie’s songwriting can be described as equal parts feel-good and foreboding, with captivating vocal melodies and playful guitar riffs engaging you till the end. Her debut single “Parasite” is a call to complacency – a realization of the everyday indulgences, behaviors, and bad habits that become a part of our routine and eventually, a part of us.

Catch Maggie H. and her band opening for The Nude Party at Zanzabar on September 4th!