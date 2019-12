WFPK presents New Year’s Eve with Houndmouth at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall! The band has been touring in support of GOLDEN AGE, their third, full-length album released earlier this year. They’ll wrap up the 2019 tour with a homecoming featuring two other Louisville favorites, Bendigo Fletcher and Curio Key Club! We’ll be doing our traditional broadcast live from the venue, so stream it or listen at 91.9 beginning at 8:30 pm!

