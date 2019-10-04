Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are back with their seventeenth studio album called Ghosteen. The record is split into two parts containing 11 tracks. The first part has eight songs, which Cave describes as “the children”; the second part of the album contains two longer songs and a spoken-word track, which he describes as “their parents”. Cave refers to the album both as “a migrating spirit” and the final part of a trilogy of albums he and the Bad Seeds began with 2013’s Push the Sky Away. Here’s a taste of Ghosteen…

