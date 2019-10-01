WFPK Members are regularly treated to intimate in-studio performances from their favorite artists in our Members Only series, but some lucky members got two-for-one when legendary songwriter Nick Lowe and surf rock luchadors Los Straitjacket teamed up to perform in our studio! For those that missed their show at the Brown Theater last week with The Mavericks, we’ve got exclusive video from Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets’ Members Only performance, just for our members!