Nick Lowe with Los Straightjackets and The Mavericks play The Brown Theater on Sept. 26.

Nick Lowe gives Kyle Meredith the rundown on his latest EP and tour with Los Straightjackets, the story behind “Love Starvation” and “Trombone” and how far back in his musical past he’ll look for inspiration. The two also discuss recording Nick’s Labour of Lust and Dave Edmunds’ Repeat When Necessary at the same time, the lasting impact of Rockpile, and the 30th anniversary of his comeback album, The Impossible Bird. Lowe also tells us of a biography that’s due out in the fall and plans for the next EP.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.