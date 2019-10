Norah Jones and Mavis Staples have often performed together onstage, but now they have finally collaborated on record! Jones speaks for all of us when she says of Staples, “She is a beacon of love and light. It is always an honor, a pleasure, and a dream come true to sing with her. I hope we get to do more of it.” So do we! Check out the beautiful, gospel-tinged “I’ll Be Gone”…

