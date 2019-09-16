Luther and Cody Dickinson of North Mississippi Allstars have recruited some impressive pals for their forthcoming album, Up and Rolling, and pay homage to their father as well! Their dad, Jim Dickinson, worked for Atlantic Records and actually played piano on the Derek and the Dominos version of this song. The LP boasts the likes of Mavis Staples and Cedric Burnside, and on this Guitar 101 tutorial, the staggering contributions of Jason Isbell and Duane Betts…

