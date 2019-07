North Mississippi Allstars will drop their new album Up and Rolling October 4th! The LP will feature some impressive names such as Jason Isbell and Cedric Burnside, and on their new single, arguably the hardest working artist in the industry, Mavis Staples. Staples is no stranger to the tune, as it first appeared on the Staple Singers‘ iconic 1965 album, Freedom Highway. Give a listen to “What You Gonna Do?”…

