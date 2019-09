In 1973 Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn had a huge hit with this playful tune, now Old Crow Medicine Show have made it part of their recent Live at the Ryman release! Joining Ketch Secor is none other than Margo Price on the classic duet, “Louisiana Woman Mississippi Man”…

