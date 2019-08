Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) are celebrating their 40th anniversary with the arrival of a special box set and Greatest Hits compilation! The boxset Souvenir contains 5 CDs and 2 DVDs with extras, while the Greatest Hits collection is a 2CD and 3LP set, which also contains this brand new song called “Don’t Go”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream