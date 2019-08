Atlanta’s Omni will drop their Networker album November 1st and have shared the first single and opening track! Vocalist Philip Frobos says of the tune, “The last couple of years marked a lot of friends making the 9 to 5 career change. While I’m aware that there are many advantages to that lifestyle, the song is written from an outsider’s perspective while remaining close to their struggles.” Check out “Sincerely Yours”…

