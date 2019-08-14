You know what they say– if you remember Woodstock you probably weren’t there! But whether you really were or not, we all have the chance to enjoy the 50th anniversary Director’s Cut of Woodstock for ONE NIGHT ONLY, Thursday, August 15th on the big screen. You have three theater options: AMC Stonybrook 20 on So. Hurstbourne Parkway, Tinseltown Louisville on Town Centre Drive, and for those in Southern Indiana, Regal New Albany Stadium 16 at 300 Professional Court. All screenings start at 7:00 PM EST!

