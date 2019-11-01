Mad Luck is a pop/rock band that features Andi Ramser on vocals and songwriting and Sean Ewing on guitar and production with Chip Adams on Bass. If their new single “Treading Underwater” is any indication, there is much to look forward to in 2020 when their second full length album comes due!

Ramser says “I was simply enjoying the freedom of not fitting into any particular genre or sound. I wrote what was in my heart and mind about whatever was happening in my life in

that time and space. I’m pleased with the variation of style from one song to the next. We’re changing things up! The album will keep the listener guessing with the start of each track.”