WFPK night host, Otis Junior is featured on the 21 Questions page of this month’s Louisville Magazine! Find out why The Color Purple was his best read this year, what birds, bees and diamonds all have in common in his life, what three people would be his ideal dinner guests and more at this link.

Listen for Otis on 91.9 WFPK every Monday – Thursday 7-10 pm and check out the latest video from his band, The Jesse Lees!