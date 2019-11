Anyone with kids is acutely aware that a Frozen sequel will soon be here! Frozen 2 hits theaters November 22nd, but the soundtrack arrives a week earlier on the 15th. In addition to the cast, other performers include Kacey Musgraves, Weezer, and while Idina Menzel sings “Into the Unknown” in the film, for the soundtrack, Brandon Urie and Panic! At the Disco have recorded their own sweeping, cinematic version…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream