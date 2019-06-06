Louisville 3 piece instrumental band Parallel Colors make their mark with their new album called Conversations now available for your listening pleasure. With Ben Elliott on drums, Chase Bensing on guitar, and Curtis Rankin filling out the sound on bass, they create a lush and varied landscape with their original tunes and occasional covers. They’ve also invested in some fine videos for their songs including the one shown here for the song “Two Years, Three Minutes”. Parallel Colors is helping to diversify the Louisville musical landscape and we like it!