Patton Oswalt returns to the Louisville Palace this Sunday on his 2019 tour and gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about The Secret Life of Pets 2 and working with Harrison Ford, true crime, MST3K, and his work on AP Bio and Happy. We also hear that this current tour will lead to his next special, possibly due out later this year.

Listen to the interview above and then check out some Patton below.