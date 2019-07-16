It’s been a minute since we last heard from Paula Cole, but September 13th that changes with the release of her new album, Revolution. And that title’s not just for dramatic flair. The album touches on themes of gender identity, race and age within our current social and political climate. Of the song Cole says, “It begins as a slow R&B groove that explodes into a dance groove that can only be described as what I’m calling ‘prog-disco.’ It is funky and makes you want to dance! Check out “Hope Is Everywhere”…

