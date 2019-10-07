Paula Cole gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss Revolution, her latest set of new material. They dive into the ideas behind the title and the album’s ties back to ’99’s Amen with its poignant themes and musical nods to Marvin Gaye – including the album’s lone cover of “Mercy Mercy Me”. Cole also talks about giving students tools and inspiration as a teacher at Berklee College of Music and how her biggest hits keep finding fans in new generations, with Haim being the latest to cover “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone” and “I Don’t Want To Wait”.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below.