Texas-based Americana duo Penny & Sparrow paid us a visit this week as they toured through Louisville in support of their new album, “Finch.” While speaking with WFPK’s Mel Fisher, they performed two songs off of their new album, “Don’t Wanna Be Without Ya” and “Hannah.” You can hear both songs in the video below.
In the Studio
October 04, 2019
Tyler is the Visual Media Producer for WFPK and all of Louisville Public Media.
