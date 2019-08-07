Pete Yorn calls Kyle Meredith to discuss not only his two new songs, “Calm Down” and “Can’t Stop You,” but also Caretakers, the new album that they’re leading to, which was recorded and co-written with Jackson Phillips of Day Wave. We also hear about what’s drawn him to collaborations with folks like Scarlett Johansson, Liz Phair, and The Olms, this being his 20th anniversary in the music business, and how Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue has mad an influence on his own touring.

Listen to the interview above and check out the tracks below!

