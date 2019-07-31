Peter Frampton calls up Kyle Meredith to discuss All Blues, his latest album that pays tribute to blues greats and features friends like Sonny Landreth. The two also dive into why he’s billing this year’s tour as a farewell and having recorded four albums in the past year. From there, we head back to 1969 to hear about the first pair of Humble Pie records, as well as two Frampton solo records, Where I Should Be and When All The Pieces Fit, and touring with David Bowie during the Glass Spider era.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.