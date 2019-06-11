Influential music executive Clarence Avant is the subject of a new Netflix documentary called The Black Godfather. How influential? He managed the likes of Sarah Vaughan and Little Willie John. Avant owned his own broadcast company and is credited with signing Bill Withers. He was even a film producer. Check out this ode to Avant that Pharrell Williams co-wrote with fellow Neptunes member Chad Hugo, “Letter To My Godfather”…

Checkout the documentary trailer:

