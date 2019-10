Pink Floyd fans rejoice! November 29th they will release The Later Years, 16-disc collection that focuses on Pink Floyd’s work post-Roger Waters, including the David Gilmour-led band’s studio LP and live albums, concert films, unreleased rarities, and live performances. Check out this early demo of “High Hopes”, originally on their 1994 album, The Division Bell…

