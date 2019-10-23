Fans of the show Peaky Blinders and the music that is played therein have a reason to be excited! The first ever official release of music from every season has been confirmed for a double CD, triple vinyl and digital release on November 15. Featuring the likes of Radiohead, Laura Marling, Foals, The White Stripes, David Bowie and more, it also has both PJ Harvey‘s cover of the theme song, “Red Right Hand”, as well as the original version by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. Check out Harvey’s version…

