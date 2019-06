No band can get you up on your feet and feeling fine quite like the Preservation Hall Jazz Band! Now the band are part of a new documentary called A Tuba To Cuba that chronicles their 2015 trip to Cuba and how the native music there informs the band’s own New Orleans roots. An accompanying soundtrack comes out June 28th, where you will also find this exuberant gem called “Keep Your Head Up”…

