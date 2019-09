Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s Ben Jaffe speaks with Kyle Meredith about the legendary New Orleans institution’s latest release, A Tuba To Cuba, and it’s corresponding documentary that was filmed by Danny Clinch. The two discuss the history and similarities of Cuba and New Orleans, the political undertones of the the trip, and their history of collaborations with folks like My Morning Jacket and Foo Fighters.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!