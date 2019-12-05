First there was Rixton, which landed a hit with “Me And My Broken Heart.” But in the wake of that success, the band quickly felt alienated from the music that they were playing, songs that were written and constructed in the studio with pop songwriters and producers, and knew they needed a change. Lead man Jake Roche tells Kyle Meredith about the four year hiatus that found the group searching for their own voice and sound, learning a new songwriting craft, and eventually, the need to change their entire identity, starting with their name. Roche details the process of injecting art into pop on Woah, their debut EP, tackling themes such as toxic masculinity, and his love of The 1975, which he and the band would go on to namecheck in their song “thenineteenseventyfive”.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.