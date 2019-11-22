We Will Rock You, the jukebox musical based on the songs of Queen and the book by Ben Elton, has recently been revived after the huge success of 2018’s biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody and will takeover the Louisville Palace on Tuesday, November 26. Kyle Gruninger , who plays the role of Khashoggi in the 2019 North American run, hopped on the phone with Kyle Meredith to discuss the updates that the musical has gone through since it’s initial 2002 run, it’s original storyline of a futuristic society, and how it’s themes are more relevant in the present age even more so than when it was originally written. Gruninger also talks about his process of getting into the role, performing Seven Seas of Rhye, and the music he makes outside of the show with his band Incura and new solo EP, Picture Perfect.