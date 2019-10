R.E.M. have shared another remixed track from their huge 25th anniversary edition of their Monster album. This time it’s their tribute to Kurt Cobain, “Let Me In”, which takes away the organ of the original version and puts Michael Stipe‘s voice front and center. The 25th anniversary set arrives November 1st and features 15 previously unreleased demos, a 25-song concert recording from the band’s 1995 tour, and more.

