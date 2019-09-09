November 1st will bring a 25th anniversary edition of R.E.M.‘s Monster album! The deluxe box set edition (5-CD/1-Blu-ray) will feature a remastered version of the original album, plus special remixes from original producer Scott Litt, previously unreleased demos, as well as a complete live 1995 performance in Chicago. The accompanying Blu-ray offers the 90-minute film Road Movie, which documents R.E.M.’s 1995 tour, and all six music videos from the album. Check out this remix of “What’s the Frequency, Kenneth”…

