This Friday Ra Ra Riot will drop their new LP, Superbloom. Of “Belladonna”, singer Wes Miles told Billboard, “It’s the name of a flower, it’s got this psychedelic darkness to it but it’s not overly dark. In a way, there’s a country thing, a hardcore thing, the ’80s pop we all grew up with… There’s all these different flavors, just so much going on.”

