You’ve no doubt seen the trailers for the new Judy Garland biopic starring Renee Zellweger, Judy. Her portrayal is earning rave reviews and now Sam Smith has joined Zellweger on a joyful version of the Harold Arlen and Ted Koehler classic made famous by Garland in the 1950 musical, Summer Stock. Check out their take on “Get Happy”…

