Donate during the spring membership drive and you can take home the brand new WFPK Fanny Pack! The retro WFPK logo — inspired by the 1980’s — is printed on this traditional three-zippered pouch great for hiking, running or storing your valuables at WFPK Waterfront Wednesday.

Donate now and get your free fanny pack!

It’s available this week only when you donate $15/month or more.

A special thanks to all of our current Sustainers. Monthly Sustainers can get a free gift, like the new fanny pack, every year. Check your email for details.