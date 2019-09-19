Ten years ago folklorist and archivist Mike Seeger left on what was his final trip, collecting songs and tunes among the Appalachian mountains, with a documentary crew in tow to document regional banjo styles. Now that documentary is set to arrive, along with an album of participating musicians, such as Rhiannon Giddens. From Just Around The Bend: Survival and Revival in Southern Banjo Styles – Mike Seeger’s Last Documentary, check out her rendition of “Georgia Buck”…

