If there were any questions if Ride were actually back for good, those have been answered with the release of This Is Not A Safe Place, the second album since their reformation and an album that shows a band going forward instead of pandering to an idea of their past. Andy Bell gave Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss what getting the reunion record out of the way meant for these sessions, stories behind “Repetition” and “R.I.D.E.,” how even the big topic songs look inward on this record, and the influence of Basquiat and the late 80s alternative scene. We’re also told that another new album won’t be far behind.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.