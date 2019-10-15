There are so many heartwarming elements to this latest release from Ringo Starr, it’s hard to know where to start! Ringo decided to record John Lennon‘s “Grow Old with Me” after producer Jack Douglas gave him Lennon’s original demo of the tune, which featured an unexpected message from John to Ringo. The demo started with Lennon saying, “Oh, that sounds like a good song for Richard Starkey. This would be great for you, Ringo.” Add a certain other Beatle named Paul McCartney to it, not to mention an Eagle— Joe Walsh is Ringo’s brother-in-law– and you get something special…

