It’s shaping up to be a great week for new releases from longtime favorites! Ringo Starr will drop a star-studded album called What’s My Name October 25th, which includes fellow Beatle Paul McCartney on a John Lennon-penned tune, as well as Joe Walsh, Dave Stewart, Benmont Tench and more. The title track was written by former Men At Work singer and frequent All-Starr Band member, Colin Hay…

