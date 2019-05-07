Multi-instrumentalist sisters Leah and Chloe Smith perform as Rising Appalachia and they have joined forces with the formidable Ani DiFranco on this new tune called “Speak Out”. On RA’s Facebook page they said: “Born and raised as southerners, there has been a surge within us to speak forth and name what we do not want to see our beloved home region claim or host. An urge to stand for an empowered and diverse south with an environmental wealth to protect instead of the grey cloud of consumption and capitalism, or the distortion of privilege and pride.” Listen to it here… (MILD LANGUAGE)

