The legendary co-founder of The Band, Robbie Robertson speaks with Kyle Meredith about Sinematic, his first solo album in eight years, and how it ties in with the score to Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. We’ll hear about he and the legendary filmmaker’s long history together that dates back to The Last Waltz and Raging Bull, Robertson’s knack for writing character studies, and how these two intertwining pieces found their unique sound. If that’s not enough, it’s also the 50th anniversary of The Band’s self-titled sophomore LP, so the two take a trip back to 1969 to discuss what it was like to be part of a musical revolution with Bob Dylan, helping to create what became known as Americana music, a fashion sense that seem to come out of The Civil War, and retracing all of this in the new documentary, Once Were Brothers. Robbie also tells us that a follow up to Testimony, his 2016 autobiography, is on the way and will focus on his career after The Band broke up.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below.