Robert Ellis loves Nina Simone‘s 1969 album, Nina Simone and Piano! and has always been fascinated by NASA and the Apollo 11 space mission. Therefore, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing– and resplendent in a suit adorned with images of the mission– Ellis has shared his cover of “Everyone’s Gone to the Moon”…

