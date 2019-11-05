If you were of age in Louisville in the 90’s, you knew the band, Rodan. Even though they were only around a couple of years, they left an indelible mark on our local– and national– music scene. And thanks to a new EP, we can celebrate that legacy! Hat Factory ’93 consists of 5 tracks that were discovered in the archives of that particular studio in Baltimore. Even better? Proceeds from the EP will go to the Louisville chapter of Girls Rock! Check out the tracks (and photos) below…

