CitySong Tracks
November 05, 2019

If you were of age in Louisville in the 90’s, you knew the band, Rodan. Even though they were only around a couple of years, they left an indelible mark on our local– and national– music scene. And thanks to a new EP, we can celebrate that legacy! Hat Factory ’93 consists of 5 tracks that were discovered in the archives of that particular studio in Baltimore. Even better? Proceeds from the EP will go to the Louisville chapter of Girls Rock! Check out the tracks (and photos) below…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream

Mel Fisher
By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK mid-day host.