Highly-respected singer/songwriter Rodney Crowell is back with a new album called Texas August 15th! How respected? This year he receives the ACM Poet’s Award at the 2019 ACM Honors in Nashville, and he’s esteemed enough by his peers to attract a who’s who of guests for the LP. Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Billy Gibbons, Ronnie Dunn, Vince Gill and Steve Earle all make appearances, as well as Lee Ann Womack and Randy Rogers, as heard on this new single, “Flatland Hillbillies”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream