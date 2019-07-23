When Rodney Crowell releases his new album TEXAS next month, it will feature some fellow Texans, as well as those who don’t hail from the Lone Star State. Willie Nelson, Billy Gibbons, Vince Gill, Ringo Starr and Steve Earle are just a few friends who participate, but on this new track Lyle Lovett provides the voice of reason to Crowell’s character who just won’t settle down. Give a listen to the fun Texas romp that is “What You Gonna Do Now”…

