91.9 WFPK presents Rodrigo y Gabriela’s Mettavolution Tour with Ida Mae November 27th at The Brown Theater and do they have a Black Friday surprise for you! November 29th they will share an EP called Mettal, featuring their distinctive acoustic guitar mastery of songs by metal icons like Slayer and Megadeth. Prepare to be astonished by this jaw-dropping take on Metallica‘s “Battery”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream